Covid Cases In Europe Up Again After 10 Weeks Of Decline: WHO

Covid cases in Europe up again after 10 weeks of decline, says WHO Europe (File)

The World Health Organization on Thursday said over two months of declining Covid cases in Europe had come to an end, warning a new wave would come "unless we remain disciplined."

"Last week, the number of cases rose by 10 percent, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings and easing of social restrictions," WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told a press conference.

