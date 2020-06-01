Coronavirus Not Less Potent Now: WHO After Italian Doctor's Claim

Geneva:
The World Health Organization stressed on Monday that the new coronavirus has not suddenly become less pathogenic, following claims by a leading Italian doctor that COVID-19 had lost some of its potency.
"We need to be exceptionally careful not to create a sense that, all of a sudden, the virus, by its own volition, has now decided to be less pathogenic. It is not the case at all," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual press briefing.
