Coronavirus Not Less Potent Now: WHO After Italian Doctor's Claim

A top official of the global health body said people need to be very careful. (Representational)

The World Health Organization stressed on Monday that the new coronavirus has not suddenly become less pathogenic, following claims by a leading Italian doctor that COVID-19 had lost some of its potency.

"We need to be exceptionally careful not to create a sense that, all of a sudden, the virus, by its own volition, has now decided to be less pathogenic. It is not the case at all," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual press briefing.

