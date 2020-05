Total coronavirus cases in Spain rose to 2,16,582 from 2,15,216 on Friday.

Spain's coronavirus death count hit 25,100 on Saturday after 276 people died overnight, the health ministry said.

Spain has had one of the worst outbreaks in the world, but is past its peak and gradually easing lockdown restrictions.

