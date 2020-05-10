Russia Reports 11,012 Coronavirus Cases, Total Crosses 2 Lakh-Mark

Russia has fifth highest coronavirus cases in the world. (File)

The Russian authorities said on Sunday they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.

Russia's coronavirus task-force said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death count to 1,915.

Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.

