China Locks Down 10 More Beijing Localities To Curb Fresh Virus Outbreak

China reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 36 more in Beijing. (File)

China is locking now ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announced Monday.

City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown.

