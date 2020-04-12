UK Coronavirus Death Count Passes 10,000-Mark

Coronavirus cases in Britain: The increase in Britain's death count was lower than the nearly 1,000 fatalities recorded on each of the previous two days.

737 people died from the virus in the latest count. (File)

London:

Britain's coronavirus death count has passed 10,000, after another 737 people died from the virus in the latest count, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The country has now recorded 10,612 deaths in hospitals from COVID-19.

The increase was lower than the nearly 1,000 fatalities recorded on each of the previous two days, but means Britain still has one of the highest COVID-19 daily death rates globally.

