Couple In China Keep 1000 Cactus Plants At Home, Spend Rs 2 Crore On It

They have 400-500 species of cacti in their home

Plants symbolise growth and harmony and uplift your mood and help boost your health. Being surrounded by the greenery of plants around you has a calming effect, consequently making you feel more relaxed and ultimately, happier. So, it's a good practice to keep as many plants inside our homes.

However, an elderly couple in China has gone viral for their bizarre obsession with growing about a thousand cactuses in their home, South China Morning Post reported.

As per the report, Liu Yonghong, 65, has built up a huge cactus collection over the past few years, spending two million yuan (Rs 2,30,26,180) on a 150-square-meter greenhouse in which to keep them, The Paper reported.

Initially, they kept all sorts of plants in their home and garden with an assortment of more than 1,000 plants including geraniums, roses, agave, and, of course, cacti. However, nothing fascinated them more than cacti, and their beautiful blossom. More so, cacti don't need much work to nurture and are easy to grow.

Their passion for cati grew, and they ultimately decide to move out all the other plants by gifting them to other people.

They even hired an architect to design a nine-meter-high greenhouse covering a 150-square-meter area that now houses 400-500 species of cacti.

The couple claims that they are the only ones in the country to have something of this kind.

Photos of their home and their unusual story has gone viral on social media in China delighting plant enthusiasts. One user said, ''Liu has turned his imperfect life into a perfect lifestyle. It is so inspiring.''

Another commented, ''Wow, this cactus home looks amazing.''