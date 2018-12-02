Couple Dropped Engagement Ring At Times Square. NYPD To The Rescue

NYPD's tweet, asking for help in finding the couple has been re-tweeted over 9,000 times.

The New York Police Department is on an unlikely assignment - finding a couple who dropped their engagement ring in a drain near Times Square. On their official Twitter account, NYPD posted CCTV footage that shows a man dropping his fiancee's ring in the drain while proposing to her. There is also a request along with the video -"help us find them".

"WANTED for dropping his fiancee's ring in Times Square NYC! She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple," NYPD wrote on Twitter.

As the ring tumbles down, the woman holds her head with her hands in shock while her fiancée first tries to look closely and then lies down on his stomach to frantically look for the ring and realizes it has gone way out of his reach. The couple left but the police managed to retrieve the ring. Now they are on a mission to return it to them.

"We have your ring. Help us find the couple whose marriage proposal went horribly wrong after their engagement ring fell down the drain," NYPD tweeted along with a picture of the ring. They also put out their helpline number.

NYPD's tweet, asking for help in finding the couple has been re-tweeted over 9,000 times. People have applauded the police department for their gesture. "This is why I love my city, people choose the weirdest places to propose and yet it still wonderful & romantic. Thank you for going the extra mile and helping this couple enjoy their engagement (even if he dropped the ring, dude!). I hope the couple is found soon," a Twitter user wrote.

This is why I love my city, people choose the weirdest places to propose and yet it still wonderful & romantic. Thank you for going the extra mile and helping this couple enjoy their engagement (even if he dropped the ring, dude!). I hope the couple is found soon! - www.readingdiva.com (@ReadingDiva3) December 2, 2018

Along with the sweet and supportive twitter reactions, there are also many jokes, mocking the couple for their unlikely choice of place. "Every argument between them will end with "at least I didn't drop the engagement ring down the sewer grate," a twitter user BigJim wrote.

"I am licensed to practice as a Proposal Location Judge and I would rate this one as a two in regards to kneeling over a grate," another user said. Others posted hilarious memes.

Of all the areas he could've proposed, he does it over a grate. Luck was not on his side pic.twitter.com/mVQAhHlb8e- - MoorImportant (@6RSHAD89) December 2, 2018

In the end, there was an appeal by the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department himself: "If anyone can find this (un)lucky couple, it's New Yorkers and the millions who visit Times Square".