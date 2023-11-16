Countries Must 'Wake Up To Israel's Genocide': Palestinian Envoy To UN

Palestinian ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi was adddressing gathering of UN member states in Geneva

Countries must "wake up" to the massive violations that Israel is committing in Gaza, a Palestinian ambassador told UN member states Thursday, insisting it was a "genocide".

"You should wake up in this room. This is a massacre, this is genocide, and we're seeing it on TV. It cannot continue," Palestinian ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi told a gathering of UN member states in Geneva.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)