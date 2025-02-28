"Could You Take On Russia By Yourselves": Donald Trump Asks Keir Starmer

US President Donald Trump has often caught his fellow world leaders off guard with off-the-cuff remarks during joint press briefings. The comments elicit sheepish laughs in the room, and it was no different when President Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the media at the White House on Thursday.



The two leaders discussed Ukraine's strategy in the ongoing war with Russia. Mr Starmer asked for a commitment of US military support to Ukraine in the conflict, reported Aljazeera.



When asked whether America would support British troops that may be sent to Ukraine, President Trump seemed hesitant. At first, Mr Trump lauded the UK troops and said the British could "take care of themselves very well", followed by a promise saying "I'll always be with the British, I'll always be with them" if help was needed.



But then, the interaction took a strange turn. Mr Trump asked the UK Prime Minister if the UK could "take on Russia by yourselves," before laughing awkwardly, leaving the situation uncomfortable.

Trump puts Starmer on the spot:



“Could you take on Russia by yourself?” pic.twitter.com/8uZIMEz8dr — GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) February 27, 2025



Mr Starmer, who leads a Centre-Left government in the UK, comes from a polar opposite political school of thought to Trump, the head of a populist right-wing government in the US. There were moments when the differences were palpable.



Mr Trump said the UK PM had been "a very tough negotiator. I'm not sure I like that."



Mr Starmer responded, saying Trump was "trying to find a divide between us that doesn't exist.”



“We're the closest of nations, and we had very good discussions today, but we didn't,” he added, only to be interrupted by Trump, who said, “That's enough. That's enough. Thank you.”



The President also revealed that the US and the UK discussed trade and hoped a deal was on the cards “shortly”.



“We're gonna have a great trade agreement one way or the other. We're going to end up with a very good trade agreement for both countries, and we're working on that as we speak,” he said.



Mr Starmer also extended an invitation, signed by King Charles III, to President Trump, who accepted the offer. The 78-year-old paid a state visit to the UK in 2019, under the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.



Mr Starmer's visit came a few days after French President Emmanuel Macron met with Donald Trump and a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit the White House.