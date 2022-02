The death count had hit 800,000 dead in mid-December, just a month and a half ago.

The US death count from the Covid-19 pandemic surpassed 900,000 on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker.

New cases linked to the Omicron variant are falling but daily deaths are still rising, with an average of 2,400 now, according to government figures.