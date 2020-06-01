US Sends 2 Million Doses Of Anti-Malaria Drug To Brazil: White House

"HCQ will be used as a prophylactic to help defend Brazil's nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected," a statement said.

The drug has not yet been proven effective against the coronavirus. (File)

Washington:

The United States has delivered two million doses of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Brazil to fight COVID-19, the White House said Sunday, though the drug has not yet been proven effective against the coronavirus.

CoronavirusUSBrazil

