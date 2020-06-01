US Sends 2 Million Doses Of Anti-Malaria Drug To Brazil: White House

The drug has not yet been proven effective against the coronavirus. (File)

The United States has delivered two million doses of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Brazil to fight COVID-19, the White House said Sunday, though the drug has not yet been proven effective against the coronavirus.

"HCQ will be used as a prophylactic to help defend Brazil's nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected," a statement said.

