US Sends 2 Million Doses Of Anti-Malaria Drug To Brazil: White House

Washington:
The United States has delivered two million doses of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Brazil to fight COVID-19, the White House said Sunday, though the drug has not yet been proven effective against the coronavirus.
"HCQ will be used as a prophylactic to help defend Brazil's nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected," a statement said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)