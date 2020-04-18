Trump Announces $19 Billion Relief For Farmers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

United States coronavirus deaths reached 32,917 on Thursday.

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a $19 billion financial rescue package to help the agriculture industry weather the staggering economic downturn sparked by measures to defeat the coronavirus.

Trump told a press conference the government "will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic."

