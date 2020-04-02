Spain Reports 950 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours, Total Count Tops 10,000

Coronavirus Spain: With the coronavirus so far claiming 10,003 lives although the rate of new infections and deaths continued its downward trend, the health ministry figures showed.

Coronavirus Spain: Spain has the world's second-highest death count after Italy (File)

Madrid:

The coronavirus death count in Spain surged over 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 110,000 mark, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest death count after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,003 lives although the rate of new infections and deaths continued its downward trend, the health ministry figures showed.

