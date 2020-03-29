'Quarantine Won't Be Necessary' In New York, Says Donald Trump

Donald Trump had earlier proposed to place New York under quarantine. (File)

US President Donald Trump decided late Saturday against imposing a broad lockdown on New York and its neighbours after a strong pushback from local political leaders and warnings of the panic it could spark.

"A quarantine will not be necessary," Trump tweeted, some eight hours after he stunned the New York metropolitan region, hit heavily by the coronavirus epidemic, with a proposal to place it under quarantine to prevent residents from leaving.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)