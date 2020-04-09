Now Is The Time For Unity, Review Virus Response Later: UN Chief

Time to work together in solidarity: Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said it was not the time to criticize the early response to the coronavirus pandemic, after US President Donald Trump attacked the World Health Organization.

"Once we finally turn the page on this epidemic there must be a time to look back fully ... But now it is not that time," Guterres said, according his spokesman.

"Now is the time for unity, for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences."

