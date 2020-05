Boris Johnson said that some shops re-open from June 1.

Britain's coronavirus lockdown will stay in place until at least June 1, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, as he unveiled cautious plans to lift restrictions imposed seven weeks ago.

"This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week," he said in a televised address but added that some primary school children could return and shops re-open from June 1.

