More Than 1,500 Coronavirus Deaths In US In 24 Hours: Report

Washington:
The United States recorded 1,568 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 78,746, according to the latest real-time tally reported by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday).
The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,309,164 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)