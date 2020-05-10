More Than 1,500 Coronavirus Deaths In US In 24 Hours: Report

Coronavirus US: The country has now confirmed a total of 1,309,164 cases.

US is the hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities (File)

Washington:

The United States recorded 1,568 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 78,746, according to the latest real-time tally reported by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday).

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,309,164 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

