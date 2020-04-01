13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Contracting COVID-19 In Britain

Earlier, a 12-year-old girl died after testing positive for coronavirus in Belgium. (File)

A 13-year-old British boy has died days after testing positive for COVID-19, hospital officials and his family said on Tuesday, with relatives saying he had no underlying illnesses.

The boy, who died Monday, is believed to be Britain's youngest confirmed death in the coronavirus pandemic. A 12-year-old girl, whose death was confirmed earlier on Tuesday in Belgium, is thought to be Europe's youngest victim.

