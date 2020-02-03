Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: China Puts Another City Under Lockdown As Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 360

Coronvirus Outbreak: After Wuhan lockdown, China has imposed lockdown on Hubei province, affecting tens of millions of people and intended to slow transmission of the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: China Puts Another City Under Lockdown As Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 360

Coronavirus has infected nearly 14,500 people across China. (File)

Amid deepening global concern over coronovirus outbreak, China has imposed a lockdown on a major city far from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak as number of deaths rose to 360. 

Struggling to contain the virus, authorities took action in the eastern city of Wenzhou on Sunday, closing roads and confining people to their homes, news agency AFP reported. 

Originating from Hubei's capital of Wuhan, the virus has spread throughout China and across the world. After World Health Organisation (WHO) declared China's coronavirus a global health emergency, many countries beefed up the rescue efforts to evacuate the citizens stranded in Wuhan. 

On Sunday, India confirmed its second case of coronavirus in Kerala, while Philipines reported first death due to virus outside mainland China. The Indian government has airlifted over 600 citizens who were stranded in China. 

Here are the updates on coronavirus outbreak across world: 

Feb 03, 2020 09:41 (IST)
Coronavirus: Trump Says US has 'Shut Down' Coronavirus Threat; China Shuns US Help
The United States has taken decisive action to protect Americans from the threat of a fast-moving coronavirus while offering help to China, President Donald Trump said on Sunday, but a key adviser said Beijing had not accepted the offers of assistance. 
coronavirus deathsChina coronavirusCoronavirus outbreak

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News