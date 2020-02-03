Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: China Puts Another City Under Lockdown As Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 360

Coronavirus has infected nearly 14,500 people across China. (File)

Amid deepening global concern over coronovirus outbreak, China has imposed a lockdown on a major city far from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak as number of deaths rose to 360.

Struggling to contain the virus, authorities took action in the eastern city of Wenzhou on Sunday, closing roads and confining people to their homes, news agency AFP reported.

Originating from Hubei's capital of Wuhan, the virus has spread throughout China and across the world. After World Health Organisation (WHO) declared China's coronavirus a global health emergency, many countries beefed up the rescue efforts to evacuate the citizens stranded in Wuhan.

On Sunday, India confirmed its second case of coronavirus in Kerala, while Philipines reported first death due to virus outside mainland China. The Indian government has airlifted over 600 citizens who were stranded in China.

Here are the updates on coronavirus outbreak across world: