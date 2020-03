The Louvre in Paris, the world's most visited museum, said on Friday it was closing "until further notice" because of the coronavirus.

The closure of the museum, which had 9.6 million visitors last year, came after the French government banned all gatherings of over 100 people to limit the spread of the virus.

