'Worried About Developing Countries': IMF Chief On COVID-19 Impact

Kristalina Georgieva said coronavirus has hit the economy of developing countries (File)

Developing countries may be the hardest hit economically by the fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus, International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

"The countries that are now worst hit by the pandemic are not necessarily the ones that will be worst hit economically. I am most worried about the developing and emerging countries," she told a video conference press briefing for the Bulgarian media.

