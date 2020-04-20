"Worried About Developing Countries": IMF Chief On COVID-19 Impact

"The countries that are now worst hit by the pandemic are not necessarily the ones that will be worst hit economically," Kristalina Georgieva said.

'Worried About Developing Countries': IMF Chief On COVID-19 Impact

Kristalina Georgieva said coronavirus has hit the economy of developing countries (File)

Sofia:

Developing countries may be the hardest hit economically by the fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus, International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

"The countries that are now worst hit by the pandemic are not necessarily the ones that will be worst hit economically. I am most worried about the developing and emerging countries," she told a video conference press briefing for the Bulgarian media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
IMF chiefIMF chief on coronavirusCoronavirus crisis
Web Stories
Beauty Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne
Entertainment 5 Of The Biggest Fattest Bollywood Weddings
Fashion Oscar Dresses That Went Viral Before Viral Was A Thing
Travel Explore Assam With These 10 Best Things To Do
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com