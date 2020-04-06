Coronavirus Kills Over 70,000 Across The Globe: Report

Coronavirus Pandemic: With a total of 50,209 deaths, Europe is the continent with the most COVID-19 fatalities, out of 675,580 declared cases.

Coronavirus outbreak: France has so far reported over 8,000 coronavirus deaths (File)

Paris:

The new coronavirus has killed more than 70,000 people across the globe, the majority in Europe, according to an AFP tally Monday at 1100 GMT.

Out of a total of 70,009 killed in the pandemic, 50,215 are in Europe, according to figures compiled from official government data and the World Health Organization.

Italy is leading the global death toll with 15,877 fatalities, followed by Spain with 13,055, the United States with 9,648 and France with 8,078. 

