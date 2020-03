The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran now crossed 21,000 mark (File)

Iran on Sunday announced 129 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, raising to 1,685 the official death count in one of the worst-hit countries along with Italy and China.

Health ministry spokesman Kianouche Jahanpour said more than 1,028 new cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours and a total of 21,638 people had now tested positive for the virus.



