UK Police Close Case Against Boris Johnson's Top Aide Over Lockdown Breach

UK police on Thursday said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings committed a "minor" breach by driving to a beauty spot at the hight of the coronavirus lockdown and closed the politically explosive case.

Durham police, in northeast England, said there "might have been a minor breach of the regulations that would have warranted police intervention", but added that it had "no intention to take retrospective action" against the Brexit campaign mastermind.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)