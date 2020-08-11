No Known Data On Quality, Efficacy And Safety Of Russian Vaccine: Germany

Russia declared itself the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine. (Representational)

Germany on Tuesday raised doubts over the quality and safety of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, stressing that drug approval is granted in the European Union only after full clinical trials.

"Patient safety is of the highest priority," a health ministry spokeswoman told German newspaper network RND. "There is no known data on the quality, efficacy and safety of the Russian vaccine."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)