Covid prompted nations across the world to impose tough restrictions.

EU member states agreed Wednesday that the bloc's borders should re-open to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, European sources said.

Meeting in Brussels, diplomats also agreed to increase the level of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe -- a measure that would open up travel into the EU from more places.

