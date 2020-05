Trump had said COVID-19 could have been stopped in China. (FILE)

China criticised the US on Thursday for "disharmonious, untruthful and insincere remarks", after President Donald Trump took aim again at Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We urge the US side to stop shifting the blame to China and turn to facts," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a press briefing, after Trump said the disease could have been stopped in China.