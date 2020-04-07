UK Minister Self-Isolates After Family Member Shows COVID-19 Symptoms

Michael Gove continues to work and is not displaying any symptoms himself

British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday he was self isolating because a member of his family is displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Michael Gove, one of the most senior members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, continues to work and is not displaying any symptoms himself.

"Many thanks for kind messages," he said on Twitter. "In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday."

Boris Johnson was in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications. Health minister Matt Hancock has returned to work after testing positive and other ministers have been forced to self isolate in recent weeks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)