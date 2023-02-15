Cops Identify Body Parts Found In Paris Park Using Fingerprints

Police investigating the disappearance had not turned up any leads until now. (Representational)

Police have identified a dismembered body found in a popular Paris park this week as belonging to a woman recently reported missing, prosecutors said today.

Using the victim's fingerprints, investigators in the French capital found that the remains belong to "a 46-year-old woman whose husband reported her missing on February 6".

The pair lived in the Seine-Saint-Denis department northeast of Paris, prosecutors said.

Police investigating the disappearance had not turned up any leads until now.

Park workers found the lower torso of a woman in a plastic bag hidden under leaves on Monday afternoon.

A police source said it was still clothed in blue jeans with a floral pattern.

Further remains, including the head, were found during a thorough search of the park by police on Tuesday morning.

The hilly Buttes-Chaumont park, a popular spot for families and joggers, was closed until Tuesday afternoon while the search went on.

Built during the major relandscaping of the French capital under Napoleon III in the 19th century, it most recently starred as the setting for a romantic picnic in the third series of "Emily in Paris".

