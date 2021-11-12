COP26 Final Draft Statement Urges Curbs On Coal, Fossil Fuel Subsidies

The COP26 summit Friday called for nations to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. (File)

A draft final statement of the COP26 summit Friday called for nations to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, as two weeks of crunch climate negotiations approach their conclusion.

A conference draft decision published on the UN Climate Change website urged countries to accelerate "the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels".

It was a rare mention of the fuels driving global heating in more than two decades of UN-led climate negotiations.

But it was more nuanced than language in the COP26's first draft text, which appeared online Wednesday.

That text urged countries "to accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels".

"Unabated" coal plants are those that do not deploy carbon capture technology to offset some of their pollution.

Delegates from some 200 nations are gathered in Glasgow to hammer out the details of the Paris climate deal and are tasked with keeping its goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C-2C in play.

