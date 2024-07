Paris police did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Representational)

One police officer was injured in an attack in central Paris on Thursday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The attacker was incapacitated by police while the area where the incident occurred was cordoned off, Darmanin said.

Paris police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

