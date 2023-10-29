Contempt Petition Against Nawaz Sharif To Be Heard On November 15

The Islamabad High Court has fixed the date for the hearing of a petition against Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on November 15 for allegedly delivering anti-judiciary speeches five years ago.

Sharif, 73, the three-time former prime minister and supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), returned to Pakistan from London on October 21, ending his four-year self-imposed exile.

The Islamabad High Court fixed the hearing of the contempt petition against the PML-N supremo for November 15, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq will hear the plea.

Pending for the last five years, the contempt of court petition was filed by a citizen against Sharif for his 2018 statements, the paper said.

In 2018, Sharif was disqualified as the premier for possessing a work permit in his son's UAE firm. Following his disqualification, Sharif held a roadshow from Islamabad to his hometown of Lahore, making several speeches in different cities.

The contents of his speeches were seen in some quarters as being critical of the apex court.

On Thursday, the IHC restored appeals of the PML-N supremo against his conviction in two high-profile corruption cases.

Sharif wants to clear his name to lead his party in the general elections, which are expected in January 2024.

