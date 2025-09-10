Advertisement

"Containing, Deterring, Interfering With China Futile": Chinese Minister To US

"We must... build an equal, respectful, peacefully coexistent, stable and positive military-to-military relationship," Dong Jun told Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth during a video call, according to CCTV.

China's defence minister warned the United States that "containing, deterring, or interfering with China will be futile" in talks with his US counterpart on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

"We must... build an equal, respectful, peacefully coexistent, stable and positive military-to-military relationship. We must respect each other's core interests," Dong Jun told Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth during a video call, according to CCTV.

