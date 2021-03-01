Conservatives In 'Struggle For Survival' Of US, Says Trump

"We're in a struggle for the survival of America as we know it," Trump said.

Former president Donald Trump told conservative supporters on Sunday that they faced "a struggle for the survival of America" as he gave his first major speech since he lost the election.

"We're in a struggle for the survival of America as we know it. This is a struggle. This is a terrible, terrible, painful struggle... ultimately, we always win," he told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)