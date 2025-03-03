"Conservative Princess": Meet Anna Claire Howland, The 21-Year-Old Trump Supporter Making Waves

Donald Trump's supporter base has gotten a youthful makeover, and 21-year-old Anna Claire Howland is at the forefront of this movement. Alongside her group of young conservatives, Anna Claire burst into the American public consciousness when New York Magazine featured them on its cover in January, dubbing them "The Cruel Kids Table", the New York Post reported. This headline sparked a mix of fascination and anger, shattering the stereotype of the American right wing as being comprised of older men.

As a junior at Southern Methodist University and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, Anna Claire's prominence on the magazine's cover story showcases the shifting demographics of Trump's supporter base. This new wave of young conservatives is redefining the face of the American right wing, and Anna Claire Howland is leading the charge.

Ms Howland's radiant smile and elegance stole the spotlight, despite the controversial headline. However, critics were quick to slam the magazine for allegedly cropping out black people from the Trump inauguration party photo in Washington, DC.

Who is Anna Claire Howland?

Notably, Ms Howland hails from Mountain Brook, Alabama and is a junior at Southern Methodist University (SMU), where she majors in psychology and minors in business. Her sorority revealed on Instagram that she plans to attend law school after graduation.

She is also the chapter president of the Gamma Phi Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma at SMU since January 2024. She described her title as "both an honour and a privilege," adding that she's proud to "lead and represent 243 collegiate women and manage an executive board of 24 members".

"Kappa has transformed my entire college experience, and I know it will only continue to positively impact my life in the years to come. This chapter gave me a group of girls who I share values and countless memories with, which is irreplaceable. I'm proud and so so grateful to be sisters with girls who are this loving, supportive, and bold," she told the chapter.

In her free time, Ms Howland enjoys exploring new restaurants, reading, crocheting, taking leisurely walks with friends, and cooking. Her luxurious lifestyle, showcased on social media, is more than just a facade. She was raised by her mother Mary Beth and real estate developer father, Rob Howland, in Mountain Brook, Alabama often considered the most affluent suburb in the entire state. She lives in a sprawling 6,800-square-foot mansion and exudes an air of refinement, often seen in high-end attire and surrounded by opulent settings.

Recently, she spoke out about her desire for a return to traditional values, reflecting her conservative upbringing and worldview. Ms Howland's affluent background and strong convictions have cemented her position as a prominent figure among young conservatives.

Speaking to the Telegraph earlier this month, she said: "I've kindly been named the 'Conservative Princess', the 'American It Girl''and I think it's because of the way my parents raised me with faith, manners and morals. I do think that's what Maga means. The new generation of conservatives in general, I think all have this.

"There are seasons of my life where I'm the closest to God, and that's the happiest I am and so I've just really reaped the benefits of Christianity in my life, and I've seen God move in my life and others. We need to bring back tradition, in my opinion, and I think we're getting that more with Donald Trump. That's why I support him," she added.