US Teen Shooter's School Rejects Evolution, Cites God's Role In Governance

A small Christian school in Wisconsin, US, where a shooting earlier this week killed two people, is known for its deeply conservative stance, rejecting evolutionary science and asserting divine authority in governance, according to its statement of faith.



Abundant Life Christian School in Madison was the scene of horror on December 16 when 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow opened fire, killing a fellow student and a teacher and injuring six others. Police are investigating the incident, citing a “combination of factors” as they search for the motive behind the attack, reported The New York Post.



The school's guiding principles, detailed in a two-page statement, reveal its adherence to strict religious doctrines. “Human beings were created by an immediate act of God and not by a process of evolution,” the statement says.



It also outlines the school's views on governance, stating, “We believe that civil government is ordained of God for the punishment of evil-doers and for the protection of the good. We therefore consider it our duty to pray for rulers and magistrates; and to be obedient to their authority, except in things contrary to the will of God.”



Abundant Life Christian School is a founding member of Impact Christian Schools, a network of faith-based educational institutions in Wisconsin that emphasises integrating religious beliefs into learning. The organisation's website claims that its mission is to deliver an education reflecting “God wants more” from students.



Speaking at a press conference on December 16, Barbara Wiers, the Director of Elementary and Schools Relations, reiterated the school's faith-centred outlook even in the face of tragedy. Wiers said, “In spite of tragedy, God is working, and we believe that God is good in everything and that he turns beauty into ashes. He is our foundation at Abundant Life Christian School. We exist to bring and to build the disciples of Jesus Christ so we have complete faith he will carry us through this.”



After the shooting on December 16, Rupnow died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.