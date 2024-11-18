Conservation Expert Warns Earth Is In Midst Of Sixth Great Extinction: "We Don't Have Time Left"

Renowned primatologist and conservationist Dr Jane Goodall has sounded the alarm on the biodiversity crisis, warning that Earth is in the midst of the "sixth great extinction." Unlike previous mass extinctions caused by natural phenomena, this crisis is almost entirely human-induced. In an exclusive interview with BBC, Dr Goodall emphasized the human role in this crisis and the urgent need for action. The conservationist noted that the crisis, driven largely by human activities like deforestation, threatens the survival of countless species and the delicate balance of ecosystems worldwide.

"We're in the midst of the sixth great extinction. The more we can do to restore nature and protect existing forests, the better. Trees have to grow to a certain size before they can really do their work. But all this [tree-planting] is helping to absorb carbon dioxide," Dr Goodall told Victoria Gill during an interview for BBC Radio 4's Inside Science.

Dr Goodall stressed the importance of taking immediate action to mitigate global warming. She emphasised that there is still a narrow window of opportunity to combat climate change and biodiversity loss, but it is rapidly closing.

"If we don't get together and impose tough regulations on what people can do to the environment - if we don't rapidly move away from fossil fuel, if we don't put a stop to industrial farming, that's destroying the environment and killing the soil, having a devastating effect on biodiversity - the future ultimately is doomed," she noted.

Even at 90 years old, Dr. Jane Goodall shows no signs of slowing down in her relentless efforts for conservation and environmental advocacy. She firmly believes that if people care about their children's future, they must demand stronger environmental legislation. "Surely people want a future for their children. If they do, we have to get tougher about [environmental] legislation. We don't have much time left to start helping the environment. We've done so much to destroy it," she said.

What is the sixth mass extinction?

As per WWF, a mass extinction event is characterised by a significant loss of biodiversity over a relatively short geological period, resulting in the disappearance of a substantial percentage of distinct species across various taxonomic groups, including bacteria, fungi, plants, mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and invertebrates.

Throughout Earth's history, five mass extinctions have occurred, with the most recent one taking place 65.5 million years ago, famously wiping out the dinosaurs from existence. Now, experts warn that we are experiencing a sixth mass extinction event, that is mainly driven by human activities.

Unsustainable land, water, and energy use, along with climate change, are key factors. Currently, 40% of the Earth's land has been converted for food production, with severe environmental consequences. Agriculture is the primary driver of global deforestation, responsible for 90% of forest clearance. Further, the sector's immense water requirements account for 70% of the planet's freshwater usage. These practices have catastrophic effects on ecosystems, causing widespread habitat destruction and displacement of countless species.

Scientists estimate that around one million species are at risk of extinction in the coming decades unless urgent action is taken. Conservationists are calling for stronger global policies, increased funding for preservation, and individual action to reduce human impact on the planet.