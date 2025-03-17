'Confident' Of Winning Court Battle Over Deportations: White House

The White House said Monday it was "wholly confident" of winning in court after a judge ordered a hearing over the explusion of alleged members of a Venezuelan gang under wartime legislation.

"This administration acted within the confines of the law," President Donald Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "We are wholly confident that we are going to win this case in court."

