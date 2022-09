He has been accused of taking bribes and bending the law for selfish ends. (Representational)

China has sentenced former Justice Minister Fu Zhenghua to death with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes and bending the law for selfish ends, state media said on Thursday.

In July, Fu admitted accepting bribes totalling over 117 million yuan ($16.50 million).

