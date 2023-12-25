Comedian Neel Nanda Dies Just Days After Celebrating 32nd Birthday

Neel Nanda was catapulted to fame with his performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Comedian Neel Nanda died just days after celebrating his 32nd birthday, his manager, Greg Weiss, told the media.

The date and the cause of Mr Nanda's death were not revealed at the request of his family and girlfriend. Speaking to USA Today, Mr Weiss said: "My client of over 11 years has passed. Neel was not (only a) great comic (but) a good friend and a fantastic human being."

The news of his death came as a rude shock as Mr Nanda had just celebrated his birthday, headlining a comedy club in Toronto. On Instagram, the comic also promoted his "birthday weekend" show at Jokers Theatre and Comedy Club in Toronto.

Soon after his tragic death made news, tributes started pouring for the comedian.

The Jokers Theatre and Comedy Club mourned "the loss of a brilliantly funny soul". "On behalf of our entire Jokers team, please accept our deepest sympathies as we mourn the loss of a brilliantly funny soul. We send love and condolences to Neel Nanda's family, friends, and fans.

May he rest in peace," the club said in a post.

"RIP Neel Nanda, a great comic who built a whole comedy scene in Santa Monica nearly single-handedly and always gave his all and was welcoming to everyone," wrote comedian John Roy on X, adding, "I had the pleasure of knowing him a little and seeing him perform. A sweet, funny guy."

Neel Nanda was born in Atlanta to Indian immigrant parents. He was catapulted to fame with his performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party.