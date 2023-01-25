Colombian DJ's Body Found In Suitcase, Police Say She Was Strangled

The body of Valentina Trespalacios was spotted by a local in a Colombia's capital.

The body of a 23-year-old disc jockey (DJ) has been found stuffed in a suitcase that was left in a garbage container in Colombia, according to a report in 7News. The Colombian Police said that her body was found in a suitcase in the capital Bogota on January 22. The DJ, Valentina Trespalacios, has almost 16,000 followers on Instagram. Her boyfriend, identified by the police as John Poulos from Texas, has been missing since her body was found, the outlet further said.

An autopsy was conducted after which the doctors found a deep groove in her neck, 7News further said in its report. The police believe that the woman was strangled.

The cops are looking for Ms Trespalacios' boyfriend, who they say travelled from the US to propose to her. He had been dating her for a year, the outlet further quoted the police as saying.

Poulos has also deleted his social media accounts.

Ms Trespalacios' body was discovered by a man who spotted the suitcase in the garbage container. The man was horrified after opening the suitcase and informed the police, 7News said.

Metro said that the forensics team also discovered items belonging to the DJ dumped alongside. These include student ID card from Uninpahu University, where she was reportedly studying trade and global business technology.

"Work is being carried out with security cameras in the area to identify the alleged perpetrators," Police Lieutenant Colonel Camilo Torres told local media, as per the Metro report.

The outlet also said that she had gone to a party with Poulos.