Colombia Says Will Suspend Coal Sales To Israel 'Until Gaza Genocide Stops'

Colombian President also said that Bogota would stop purchasing weapons made by Israel (File)

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced Saturday that his government will suspend coal exports to Israel while it continues its war against Hamas in the Gaza strip.

"We are going to suspend coal exports to Israel until the genocide stops," the leftist leader wrote on X.

In May, Petro -- who describes Israel's campaign in Gaza as "genocidal" -- announced Colombia would sever ties with Israel over the conflict and open an embassy in Ramallah in the Palestinian territories.

He also said that Bogota would stop purchasing weapons made by Israel, one of the main suppliers of the South American country's security forces.

According to the Colombian government, the coal export ban will enter into force five days after the decree published in the official gazette and will not affect goods that have already been authorized for shipment.

