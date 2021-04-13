Indonesia Successfully Downloads Flight Recorder Of Crashed Jet: Official

The Flight Data Recorder was retrieved three days after the crash. (Representational)

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee today downloaded Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 plane that crashed into the Java Sea on January 9 this year.

The downloading will reveal the cause of the deaths of 62 people aboard the crashed aircraft, the committee's chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said, adding that a two-hour conversation was recorded including seconds before the plane crashed, reported Xinhua.

"We managed to download all four channels from the CVR, but channel 4 was disrupted," said Tjahjono.

However, the existing recordings have added important data for the investigation, whose results will be presented in the final report, he said, reported Xinhua.

The Sriwijaya Air plane crashed into the sea after taking off from Jakarta on a domestic flight with two pilots, four cabin crew members, and 56 passengers.

The Boeing 737-500 Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 disappeared from radar screens after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province at around 2:30 pm local time, 30 minutes after the scheduled time because of heavy rains.

The Flight Data Recorder was retrieved three days after the crash.