CNN Fires 3 Employees For Coming To Office Unvaccinated: Report

CNN had earlier planned to resume working from the office on September 7. (Representational)

CNN has terminated three of its employees, who came to the office without getting vaccinated. Its President Jeff Zucker, in a memo to his staff, said that it came to their notice last week that three employees were coming to the office unvaccinated. "All three have been terminated," Mr Zucker said, adding, "Let me be clear -- we have a zero-tolerance policy on this."

On Thursday, Oliver Darcy, a senior media reporter with CNN, tweeted excerpts from the memo. Quoting Mr Zucker, he wrote, "In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated. Let me be clear -- we have a zero-tolerance policy on this."

In another tweet, the CNN reporter added that Mr Zucker has said that the network is targeting a mid-October return-to-office date. Earlier, the news organisation planned to resume working from the office on September 7, which has now been postponed. "This was not an easy decision, and there is much to consider. The bottom line is that, based on the information that is available today," it read.

Jeff Zucker adds in his memo to CNN staff: "In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated. Let me be clear -- we have a zero-tolerance policy on this." — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 5, 2021

Mr Darcy, in his last post, informed that the network president has asked all the employees to take care of themselves. “I (Mr Zucker) think it is fair to say that we are all feeling a mix of anticipation, anxiety, frustration, confusion, and exasperation…I get it...Continue to take care of yourselves and each other. And I will share more updates just as soon as we have them," the post read.

"I think it is fair to say that we are all feeling a mix of anticipation, anxiety, frustration, confusion, and exasperation … I get it,” Zucker says. He adds: "Continue to take care of yourselves and each other. And I will share more updates just as soon as we have them." — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 5, 2021

Michael M Grynbaum, who covers media, TV and politics for The New York Times, shared a screenshot of the memo in which Mr Zucker also said that the network had until now relied on the "honour system" for the proof of vaccination. While we have asked for "attestation to your status via passcard", it has not been made mandatory to produce a vaccine card, Mr Zucker told his staff.

Towards the latter part of his memo, Mr Zucker added, in clear terms, "You need to be vaccinated to come to the office. And you need to be vaccinated to work in the field with other employees regardless of whether or not you enter the office."

Mr Zucker further said that in the weeks to come, showing the proof of vaccination may become a formal part of the Warner Media passcard process.

More from Jeff Zucker memo to CNN staff: pic.twitter.com/KDhh6sPpZM — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, computing giant Microsoft has said that it expects the employees to be vaccinated when they resume working from the office. The company has set its eyes on October 4 for fully reopening Microsoft's US facilities. The company said that starting September they will also require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and guests who enter Microsoft buildings in the US.

Besides, e-commerce behemoth Amazon has said that it will now be reopening its offices only in January as against the earlier September plans. It also said that the employees will need to wear masks in offices, except for those who have verified full vaccination.

Both Google and Facebook have also made vaccination mandatory for workers returning to the office.