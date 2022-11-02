'Close To Victory': Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Declares After Exit Poll Lead

Netanyahu's record 12-year consecutive reign ended in June 2021.

Israel's former premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his right wing, religious camp was on the cusp of a great election win, after exit polls predicted his bloc gaining a slim parliamentary majority that would pave the way for his comeback.

"We have won a huge vote of confidence from the people of Israel," a smiling Netanyahu told supporters at his election headquarters in Jerusalem. "We are on the brink of a very big victory," he told the cheering crowd.

Lifted by a strong showing from his far-right allies, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption he denies, was on course for a return to power, according to Israeli television exit polls late on Tuesday, which predicted his bloc of four parties taking 62 of the Knesset's 120 seats.

A final result is not expected until later in the week.

Netanyahu's record 12-year consecutive reign ended in June 2021 when centrist Yair Lapid managed to stitch together a fragile alliance of liberals, rightists and an Arab party for the first time and which unravelled a year into its rule.

But Lapid's camp appeared to fall behind Netanyahu's bloc, as actual results began trickling in, with exit polls predicting it would take 53-54 seats. Lapid stopped short at conceding and said he would wait until the final count was in. "We have no intention to stop," Lapid told his supporters at his centrist There is a Future party headquarters. "We will continue to fight for Israel to be a Jewish and democratic, liberal and progressive state," Lapid said.

