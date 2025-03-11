Clip Of Naked Woman Played By Mistake During Ex-Colombian President Trial

In a bizarre courtroom occurrence during the trial of former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, a prosecutor accidentally played the video of a naked woman unrelated to the case. The gaffe, which elicited laughter in the room, was captured on camera.

Prosecutor Marlene Orjuela initially played a video of a dwarf person dancing to music while carrying a liquor can. Shortly after, an AI-enhanced video of a nude woman was shown on screen.

Realising her mistake, Ms Orjuela promptly stopped the video and apologised for accidentally selecting a different clip rather than playing from a series of recorded phone calls related to Mr Uribe's case.

“Your Honour, my apologies. We wanted to show everything that [Diego Cadena] had sent, but we didn't foresee that this would happen,” Ms Orjuela said.

“We have 57 files consisting of videos and audio recordings,” Ms Orjuela's colleague Luz Mireya Lopez added.

Ms Orjuela struggled to remain calm as the court and the victims' attorneys started to laugh. She said, "My apologies, Your Honour, but, well… it's just that…”

Alvaro Uribe remained stone-faced through the entire comical mishap.

Mr Uribe has been charged with witness tampering and bribery. The 71-year-old leader has also been accused of "offering cash or other benefits" to witnesses to undermine a political rival digging into the former President's family ties to right-wing paramilitary groups.

If found guilty of bribery and procedural fraud, Mr Uribe may spend up to 12 years in prison, plus eight years for procedural fraud.

Mr Uribe has denied all charges against him and has accused Colombia's chief prosecutor's office of “political vengeance.” The next hearing is set for Tuesday.

Alvaro Uribe served as Colombia's President between 2002 and 2010. Known for being tough on the left-wing Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) combatants, Mr Uribe is still a prominent voice on Colombia's right.