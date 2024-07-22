Clintons Praise Biden's 'Extraordinary Career Of Service', Endorse Kamala Harris

Former president Bill Clinton and ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton praised Joe Biden's decision to abandon his White House reelection bid Sunday, and threw their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to take up the baton.

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

Lauding Biden's "extraordinary career of service," the Clintons said in a joint statement that they were "honored" to join him in endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee "and will do whatever we can to support her."

"Nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one," they continued.

