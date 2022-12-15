Clashes In France, Belgium After Morocco's World Cup Defeat

France: Visuals also showed police advancing towards the rioters.

Clashes erupted in France and Belgium as dejected Morocco fans resorted to violence after the country's defeat in the World Cup semi-finals last night.

France defeated Morocco by 2-0 to set up the final battle with Argentina. Upset with the results, Morocco fans unleashed scenes of destruction on the streets of France, using flares and fireworks.

In south France's Montpellier, one of them was seen ripping off a French flag from a car that ran over another person in an attempt to escape.

Visuals also showed police advancing towards the rioters to bring the situation under control. Users on Twitter claimed the Morocco fans also threw objects at those celebrating France's qualification to the finals.

Riot police were also deployed in Brussels, the capital of Belgium which has a significant minority population with Moroccan roots.

Fans of the Moroccan football team used fireworks and flare to express their dejection after the World Cup defeat, using

Clashes also erupted between the fans and security forces who used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Morocco will face Croatia for the third-place playoff march on Saturday.