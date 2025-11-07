"Clarify Remarks": Russia To US After Trump's Call To Resume Nuclear Testing

Russia said on Friday that it wanted the United States to clarify recent remarks by US President Donald Trump about the possible resumption of nuclear testing, given that such a step would trigger serious responses from other countries.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the comments at a news briefing in Moscow.

Trump last week ordered the US military to immediately restart the process for testing nuclear weapons after a halt of 33 years. But it was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to nuclear-explosive testing, which would be carried out by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight testing of nuclear-capable missiles.

Given the lack of clarity around US plans, President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday instructed top officials to prepare proposals for Russia to carry out its own potential nuclear test in response to any US test.

Moscow has not carried out a nuclear test since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Russia and the US possess the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

